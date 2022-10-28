Dozens of agencies unite for Trunk or Treat to ensure a safe Halloween in Santa Barbara

​SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Agencies across Santa Barbara County are coming together for a Halloween celebration.

Trunk or Treat kicks off on Friday, Oct. 28.

The Santa Barbara Police Department and community agencies say this is a safe alternative way to celebrate Halloween.

In addition to increasing safety, their hope is to bring the community closer to the agencies.

Directors of Police Activities League say they're looking forward to meeting the community members.

They hope this will be a chance to share what their agency is about and how the community can be involved with PAL.