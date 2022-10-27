Local photographer turns shelter dogs into models to help them get adopted in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A local photographer is getting creative in order to help shelter dogs get adopted.

Wendy Domanski of Winkface Photography is using her skills as a photographer to help dogs at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

Domanski says the local shelters are packed with dogs in need of a home.

So she's giving each dog a makeover ahead of Halloween.

One dog is dressed up as Batman, another as Wonder Woman.

Her next step is hosting a "Shelter Dog Halloween Contest."

The winning dog will have a day out of the shelter, select their own donated toy from the Montecito Pet Shop and treated to a Starbucks Puppaccino.

Domanski's end goal is to help all the dogs at the shelter find a loving home.

For information on how you can adopt a dog in need of a home, log onto the Santa Barbara County Animal Services at: https://www.countyofsb.org/415/Animal-Services