Eyes in the Sky: Local museum presents owl exhibit featuring rescued birds of prey in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is inviting the community to visit its rescued birds of prey in the Museum Backyard.

The museum is currently home to six rehabilitated raptors.

Directors of the museum say they are unable to survive in the wild.

So the birds act as education ambassadors through the Santa Barbara Audubon Society’s Eyes in the Sky Program.

Some of the birds in the program include: Max the Great Horned Owl, Ivan the Red-tailed Hawk, Kisa the Peregrine Falcon, Kanati the American Kestrel, Athena the Barn Owl, and Puku the Western Screech Owl.

Visitors can meet one of the birds each day with a volunteer handler.

The museum hope visitors can learn more about their vital role as predators in the local ecosystem.

For more information, visit https://santabarbaraaudubon.org/eyes-in-the-sky/.