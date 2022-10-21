Skip to Content
October 20, 2022 4:53 pm
Boo at the Zoo: Santa Barbara Zoo kicks off Halloween festivities with “monster-ous” thrills and chills

SANTA BARBARA ZOO

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Zoo is getting into the Halloween Spirit this week.

Starting on Friday, the zoo will transform into for six nights of trick-or-treating along with what they describe as "monster-ous" thrills and chills.

Visitors will have a chance to experience a zoo train ride, mad science experiments, and a scare zone.

There will also be a dance party, creepy-crawly animal encounters, and bounce houses.

Boo at the Zoo starts on Friday, Oct. 21 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

