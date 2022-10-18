Skip to Content
BYU Ballroom Dance Company: Dance students gaining international attention to perform at Granada Theater in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Students of an internationally renowned dance company are paying a visit to Santa Barbara this week.

The BYU Ballroom Dance Company from Provo, Utah, will be presenting their show at the Granada Theater on Thursday.

The 32-member dance company has performed for millions of people in more than 35 countries.

The company's performance in Santa Barbara serves as part of a five city tour in Southern California and Las Vegas.

They will perform a show enhanced with vibrant costumes and theatrical lighting, romantic waltzes, rhythmic sambas, the foxtrot, and more. 

