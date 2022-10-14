Skip to Content
Variety pumpkins rise out of Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch

SOLVANG, Calif. - The Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch is in full swing as fall season gets underway.

Pumpkin growers at the patch say there was a mixed yield of pumpkins due to the extreme heat this year.

But customers can expect a wide variety of pumpkins scattered all over the field.

Growers say the biggest pumpkin sold at the patch this year weighed 400 lbs.

Customers from all over the region are excited to see the many pumpkins as well as the corn maze.

Managers of the patch say visitors enjoy the corn maze, even though some have spent up to an hour finding their way back to the patch.

The Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. every day.

