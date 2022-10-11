Dozens of local businesses attend Legisative Summit in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. - This year's Legislative Summit featured speakers providing updates from Sacramento to Washington D.C.

The summer introduced the business community on the latest Business Trends, Legislative Updates, Economic Development, and latest topics affecting the Santa Barbara South Coast.

Attendees heard from United States Congressman Salud Carbajal, representing California’s 24th District.

Among other topics, Congressman Carbajal spoke on his recent work to help pass the CHIPS and Science Act, which invested $52 billion in domestic chip production, strengthen research and development through the National Science Foundation, support regional tech hubs to create jobs and spur innovation, diversify our STEM workforce, and expand access to American-made 5G technology.

California Senator Monique Limón, representing the 19th District, provided updates on her work during the 2022 legislative year which included funding to address homelessness and housing, supporting equity in the workplace, increasing access to higher education and healthcare, and championing support for small businesses.

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Das Williams, representing the 1st District, gave context on the county’s goals, policies and programs to address current and projected housing needs, as well as an update on the county’s energy goals and initiatives focused on reliability, resiliency, and emissions reductions in the region.