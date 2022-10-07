Skip to Content
Lifestyle
By
today at 7:53 am
Published 8:04 am

Santa Ynez High School kicks off Hispanic Heritage Celebration ahead of first ever Hispanic Heritage Leadership Conference

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - Students at Santa Ynez High School is getting ready for a Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Friday.

Hosted by People Helping People, the event will feature family-friendly activities including dancing, games and arts arts and crafts.

Organizers say this year students are collaborating with teachers in the festivities.

The celebration comes ahead of the school’s first ever Hispanic heritage leadership conference happening later this month. 

Article Topic Follows: Lifestyle
Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content