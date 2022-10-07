Santa Ynez High School kicks off Hispanic Heritage Celebration ahead of first ever Hispanic Heritage Leadership Conference
SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - Students at Santa Ynez High School is getting ready for a Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Friday.
Hosted by People Helping People, the event will feature family-friendly activities including dancing, games and arts arts and crafts.
Organizers say this year students are collaborating with teachers in the festivities.
The celebration comes ahead of the school’s first ever Hispanic heritage leadership conference happening later this month.