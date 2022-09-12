Skip to Content
Santa Maria Valley YMCA raises more than $120K in annual golf tournament for youth programs

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Valley YMCA raised the record number of roughly $120K gross for its 43rd annual golf tournament this year. 

With the generous support of the community, $35 thousand of this was raised to fund and honor the knew Dan Blough Scholarship.

The scholarship is for students who may not want to go the four-year college route, but still need financial assistance with training for a trade such as an electrician, a chef, a hairdresser or whatever they need to further their own career paths.

Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary will take this momentum and begin raising funds this week toward this same goal.

"Not only will the Y have more capacity to serve families in need, we also have the privilege of elevating our own Dan Blough in continuing to do what he’s always done-Helping others," said CEO Shannon Seifert of the Santa Maria Valley YMCA.

