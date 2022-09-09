Skip to Content
KleinDance Arts seeing higher demand for classes among youths in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A local dance studio in Santa Maria is seeing a growing demand for classes among kids. 

Instructors at Klein Dance Arts say they’re getting more students wanting to participate not just in dance classes, but also in drama and music.

This year, they’re also seeing more kids who want to participate in the arts but can’t afford it. 

So the arts studio is in the works of preparing its first annual fundraiser to create scholarships for kids in the community. 

KleinDance Arts' first fundraiser will be held at the Museum of Flight September 24.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

