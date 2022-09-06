ShelterBox USA advances to Phase 2 in its efforts to help Ukraine ahead of winter season

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Shelterbox is advancing its efforts to help those struggling in Ukraine.

It’s still several months until winter season.

But crews at ShelterBox in Santa Barbara have begun phase two by sending a new set of supplies as temperatures drop.

“We are providing from within Ukraine everything from mattresses For people who are sleeping in collective centers And evacuation centers," said president Kerri Murray of ShelterBox USA.

In the central and eastern parts of Ukraine, crews are providing everyday supplies like shelter kits.

“These Are tarpaulins tools and kits to help repair homes that have been damaged by the bombings so people contemporarily shelter in place," said Murray.

“It gets very cold in Ukraine. People are still living in often damaged homes. So there’s a real need for what we call winterization equipment," said communications director Jeremy Jacobs of ShelterBox USA.

Some of the supplies Shelterbox will be providing include blankets and warm clothing so they’ll be ready for the winter season.

As more work continues in Ukraine, Shelterbox believes this will be a “long protracted conflict situation.”

“And will be working to stage those in places like evacuation centers collective centers to help the displaced families," said Murray.