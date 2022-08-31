City lifeguards on duty through projected heat wave in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It’s considered standard operating procedures for lifeguards to end their services after Labor Day here in Santa Barbata.

"Our staffing our beach lifeguards will come to a conclusion on Labor Day that’ll be our last day where we’ll have staff in the towers and the beaches out here," said aquatics supervisor Tony Sholl of the City of Santa Barbara.

Until then, Sholl said lifeguards are in full force, especially during this week’s projected heat wave.

"Along with the heatwave ... we really want people to be conscious of keeping hydrated and keeping out of the sun as much as possible so they don’t end up with any heat related illnesses," said Sholl.

As lifeguards, Sholl said their focus is on safety in the water.

But a heat wave can endanger people on land if they’re not careful.

"Lack of shade not bringing an umbrella sitting in the sun obviously drinking and being in the sun and different things like that," said beach operations supervisor Rob Graham of the City of Santa Barbara.

Sholl said even something as simple as wearing sunglasses and putting on a hat can protect you during a heat wave.

"Especially when it’s ramping up to the 80's people run around they don’t drink enough water they’re trying to get a tan and don’t realize the sun is just draining the energy out of them as well as all the water," said Sholl.

As lifeguards get ready for their final days on the beach, they hope breach goers will enjoy this holiday weekend safely … in or out of the water.

"Lots of sunscreen wear your hat wear your sunglasses if you have long sleeve cool shirts wear those," said Graham.

City lifeguards will be on duty through the weekend, and on Labor Day.