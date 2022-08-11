Skip to Content
Researchers launch website with groundbreaking data on COVID in Santa Barbara

SBCWASTEWATER.ORG

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A group of researchers just launched a website with groundbreaking data on COVID.

It’s called the Santa Barbara Community Health Wastewater Collaborative. 

The new project is being lead by several agencies in the community including Cottage Health, Legacy Works and UC Santa Barbara.

The focus of the project is to create a powerful tool of waste water surveillance available to the entire region.

The website creates a new approach to better understand the COVID disease.

It will give advanced warning to medical professionals before an outbreak occurs. 

This advanced warning can be made possible as small quantities of the virus will show up in waste water.

Researchers say home tests have taken a greater role these days.

This leaves public health authorities in the dark about actual case counts.

Researchers hope the new website will become a tool showing how accurately waste water surveillance of COVID can be tracked.

Article Topic Follows: Lifestyle
Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

