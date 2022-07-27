Newly renovated Merrill Gardens Memory Care Center in Santa Maria projected to enhance quality of life for residents

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Crews just finished a major upgrade to the Memory Care Center at Merrill Gardens in Santa Maria.

Managers at the facility say this is the first major renovation in more than 20 years.

Garden house director Gary King says their residents are priority.

And program directors believe in doing all they can to help give residents a

sense of purpose in their lives.

The memory care center is currently at full capacity.

They’re hoping to become a model for memory care facilities across the

central coast.

"We are creating programs involving music, painting and exercise ... our approach is similar to the Montessori type of programming, said general manager Audie Sherberg of Merrill Gardens.