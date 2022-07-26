Skip to Content
Lifestyle
By
today at 10:59 am
Published 11:25 am

Santa Barbara’s one and only Cat Cafe proving to be purr-fect for cats in need of a home

CAT CAFE

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Hundreds of cats have found a foster home thanks to Santa Barbara's one and only Cat Cafe.

It's a place where customers can hang out with cats from local animal shelters and order coffee.

Visitors can come in and hang out with the cats for a really fun and heartwarming experience.

This year, the cafe is celebrating its five-year anniversary.

Directors of the cafe say they've come a long way since its opening in 2017, with 757 cats having been adopted to date.

The cafe has fostered over 800 cats.

100% of the adoption fees for these cats have gone back to the organization's rescue partner.

Cat Cafe currently fosters between 20 to 25 cats at a time.

The café’s mission is to help shelters by fostering their felines and marketing them to raise adoption rates.

Article Topic Follows: Lifestyle
Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content