Santa Barbara’s one and only Cat Cafe proving to be purr-fect for cats in need of a home

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Hundreds of cats have found a foster home thanks to Santa Barbara's one and only Cat Cafe.

It's a place where customers can hang out with cats from local animal shelters and order coffee.

Visitors can come in and hang out with the cats for a really fun and heartwarming experience.

This year, the cafe is celebrating its five-year anniversary.

Directors of the cafe say they've come a long way since its opening in 2017, with 757 cats having been adopted to date.

The cafe has fostered over 800 cats.

100% of the adoption fees for these cats have gone back to the organization's rescue partner.

Cat Cafe currently fosters between 20 to 25 cats at a time.

The café’s mission is to help shelters by fostering their felines and marketing them to raise adoption rates.