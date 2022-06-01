Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network rescues more than 200 injured brown pelicans in two weeks

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network is continuing to see more injured brown pelicans.

During the past two weeks, the care network saw more than 200 injured brown pelicans.

Some of the birds were hypothermic, injured, unable to move, or found in odd locations.

SBWCN staff and volunteers transported the pelicans to their Goleta facility.

The SBWCN team is providing them with fluids, medication, and supportive care.

The SBWCN is using its Seabird Bay as a large pen to accommodate all the new pelicans.