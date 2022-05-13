Merrill Gardens Memory Care Center in Santa Maria gets major upgrade

SANTA MARIA, Calif, - A local Memory Care Center is getting a major upgrade in Santa Maria.

The memory care at Merrill Garden's treats residents with dementia.

There are three separate homes in the memory care.

Each one can house up to 14 people.

Since its construction more than 20 years ago, managers say the facility is undergoing its first major face lift.

Garden house director Gary King says their residents are priority.

"Dementia is my passion and these people need somebody to help them everyday and their's nothing like seeing them smile," said King.

"It's important to give residents a purpose, especially those with dementia and alzheimer's," said program director Erica Consebida of Merrill Gardens Memory Care Center.

Construction of the Memory Care Center is expected to be completed this summer.