today at 9:55 am
Published 9:46 am

Large tour groups visiting Santa Barbara after two years of limited travel

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Large groups of tourists are returning to Santa Barbara after two years of limited travel.

Several hundred visitors from all over the country are touring through the city this week.

The group will stop by Grassini Family Vineyard as part of its day-long tour.

They will continue the tour through State Street.

Find out what it means for the community to see more groups touring the city at 5 and 6 PM on NewsChannel 3 & 12.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

