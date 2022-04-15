Single parents attending Allan Hancock College learn about community resources available in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Students who are single parents will get a chance to learn about resources available to them in Santa Maria on Friday.

The Cooperating Agencies Resources for Education is a program serving students who are single parents and are currently receiving CalWORKs services through the Department of Social Services.

CARE is a state funded program for single parents attending Allan Hancock College.

It works in conjunction with EOPS to provide support services to students who receive CalWORKs (state cash aid) benefits in the household.

Allan Hancock College is home to the first and only CARE center established in the State of California.

The event is an opportunity for current students to learn about on-campus and off-campus resources available to them while interacting with their peers.

The college is expecting around 15 students and about 20 children to be present.

This event is for current students and their children.