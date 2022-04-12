Marian Regional Medical Center: Health experts weigh in on fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - It's been roughly two weeks after the FDA and the CDC authorized a fourth Pfizer and Moderna dose for people age 50 and older.

But local health experts say there's still limited research on the fourth dose.

Doctors at Marian Regional Medical Center say the fourth dose is mainly reserved for those that are at higher risk of hospitalization and severe illness.

While the data is much more limited on the fourth booster than what we seen in the other doses, Dr. Alicia Gonzalez and Dr. Scott Robertson share their recommendations.

If you are at high risk for hospitalization, or if you are a person who’s over the age of 70 that has comorbidities, and it’s been more than six months since your last vaccine, they believe it’s important that you go ahead and get the fourth dose of vaccine.

"Part of the problem with the fourth of is the data is very limited ... and so we don’t have the same certainty that we had in the other doses ... certainly we’re confident in the safety of having a fourth dose," said Robertson.

Robertson says we also know that antibodies after vaccination will start waning is early as 10 to 12 weeks.

"And so immunity from the vaccine does decrease over time ... it’s important that you look at your own risk ... look at your medical risk of hospitalization and severe illness," said Robertson.

Gonzalez and Robertson recommend to speak with your health care provider and way those risks and benefits to make in informed decision.