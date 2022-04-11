Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office: Inmates receive higher education at Allan Hancock College

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Northern and Southern Branch Jails are collaborating with Allan Hancock College for a new education program.

This is all thanks to the Pathway Home to Santa Barbara County grant.

The grant was given to several agencies, and one of them is Allan Hancock College.

Through this grant, inmates can learn a variety of life skill and career preparation courses which allows the inmates to qualify for the Pathway Home to Santa Barbara County Program.

Some of the classes offered include Life and Career Planning, Resume Planning, Cullinary Arts, and Work Experience.

Career Program Specialist Christine Espinoza at Allan Hancock College says she hopes this partnership will allow the inmates to be successful.

"That service includes readiness workshops ... career readiness ... once they're released, it will help with what their needs are and help them get a job," said Luna.

Correctional Counseler Rafael Luna of the Sheriff's Treatment Program says offering education to the inmates is critical for their future.

"It's extremely important. The population here, they are community members, they'll be getting released and we want to set them up for success – and you know everybody benefits from that," said Luna.

Once they're released this will help them get a job and possibly enroll into college.

"And enrolling again with Allan Hancock College and Santa Barbara City College, depending on where they're released, and just really helping them to succeed," said Espinoza.