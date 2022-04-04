Special Olympics Santa Barbara County seeking Volunteers and coaches as athletes return to year-round sports

SANT MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Rec and Parks Department is excited for Special Olympics Santa Barbara County to return after two years of closure.

Directors of the department say local athletes have begun participating in a variety of sports activities throughout the city.

Now that athletes can once again enjoy outdoor sports, the department is looking for volunteers to help with the increase in participants.

The department is also seeking coaches to help with Special Olympic activities.

Special Olympics Santa Barbara County enriches the lives of more than 550 athletes with intellectual disabilities and their communities through sports, education, and athlete health.

It is one of nine regional programs of Special Olympics Southern California and offers year-round sports training and competitions for athletes.