Skip to Content
Lifestyle
By
New
Published 10:21 am

Santa Barbara County Foodbank: South county drivers struggle with increased gas prices and more

KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Managers with the Santa Barbara County Foodbank say some of their employees are facing several challenges due to high gas prices and more.

Those employees who commute far to work with the foodbank amount to about 25 percent of its organization.

Managers say for some, just getting to work is at stake from increased gas prices.

They say this is unprecedented among numerous nonprofits.

Find out how the foodbank is pushing to stay committed to the community for those without benefits at 5 and 6PM on News Channel 3 and 12.

Lifestyle
Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content