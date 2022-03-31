Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network opens new hospital

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network has a new hospital.

Managers say the Wendy McCaw Wildlife Hospital comes just in time as baby season is well under way.

They say this period tends to be the busiest time for wildlife rescue.

Many baby birds fall from their nests, and other young animals are often separated from their mothers.

Staff members are working hard to keep up with more wild animals coming in.

The hospital is expected to help the organization serve more animals in need of treatment.

Managers say it's a dream the Wildlife Care Network has had since the nonprofit opened in 1988.