Students celebrate Diversity Day for the first time since pre-COVID

ALLAN HANCOCK COLLEGE

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Students at the Allan Hancock College are excited to get to celebrate Diversity Day this year.

The program shut down for two years since pre-COVID.

Organizers of the event are inviting several speakers to share hot topics related to diversity in the community.

They will also discuss diversity as the range of human differences and identities, including but not limited to race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, social class, physical ability or attributes, religious or ethical values system, national origin, perspectives, and political beliefs.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

