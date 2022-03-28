California Highway Patrol: Drivers urged to slow down as rain hits Central Coast

Santa Maria, Calif. - Rain is expected to hit the Central Coast for most of Monday and into Tuesday.

As drivers headed to work, officers with the California Highway Patrol said they were out in the field making sure drivers are following traffic safety.

Their main concern is drivers speeding in the rain.

Officers said drivers often don't realize how much more time is needed when driving in wet weather.

They said if you see patrol cars on the side of the road, use caution and drive around the cars.

According to the National Weather Service, the heaviest rain in Santa Maria is expected to hit between 2:00 p.m. and into the evening hours.