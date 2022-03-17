Skip to Content
Sergio’s Furniture increases sales despite high prices

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Sergio Diaz of Sergio’s Furniture is still seeing prices rising since its reopening in 2020.

As Sergio Diaz of Sergios Furniture well knows, prices in the furniture industry has skyrocketed throughout the pandemic.

The owner believes the rising prices of furniture is largely caused by increased prices in fuel, shipping and transportation.

In order to help keep cost of furniture down, Sergio has been purchasing in larger orders.

Even though Sergio isn’t seeing prices drop, he's happy more customers are coming in than before.

