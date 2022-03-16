CASA of Santa Barbara County: Child abuse cases continue to soar

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - CASA of Santa Barbara County is looking for more volunteers as the demand for their services increases.

During the pandemic managers at CASA say the program lost 30 percent of its volunteers.

But the number of kids in need of services has risen.

Managers say they continue to face a growing number of child abuse cases.



Last year, CASA hit a record number of over 200 cases in need of advocates.



The largest child advocacy group served some 156 children.

Managers say in addition to facing the pandemic, the organization also experienced effects of the fentanyl epidemic.



CASA program organizers are also seeing more drug abuse leading to child abuse cases.



The organization depends on volunteers to serve children who have been abused.

CASA hopes to bring in at least 65 more volunteers as soon as possible.

If you would like to become a volunteer or help children who have been abused contact CASA of Santa Barbara County at (805) 739-9102.