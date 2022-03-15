OASIS Senior Center resumes social and food insecurity services

ORCUTT, Calif. - After nearly two years of COIVD-19 restrictions, a local senior center in Orcutt is finally resuming its services for the community.

Managers at OASIS Senior Center say the facility has had to shut down several times throughout the pandemic.

Sometimes they were able to reopen limited activities.

Then Omicron hit, causing the senior center to once again close several indoor activities and services.

As spring season approaches, managers say the number of COVID-19 cases among its members has declined, and they are finally able to resume social and food insecurity services.

This is a program that has been shut down since 2020.

