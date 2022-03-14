Skip to Content
Lifestyle
By
today at 10:49 am
Published 11:02 am

Santa Maria-Bonita School District: Kids get hands-on experience with therapy dogs

KEYT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Students in Santa Maria will get a unique opportunity to interact with a group of therapy dogs.

9 Therapy Dog teams will be on campus at Fesler Junior High School.

The Therapy Dog teams will be stationed in the gym and a group of 6 students will be with each team.   

Each group will get to spend about 10 minutes with the dog team, then we will rotate a new group of students in. 

Organizers hope this will serve as a healthy experience for students after two years enduring the pandemic.

Lifestyle
Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content