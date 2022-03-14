Santa Maria-Bonita School District: Kids get hands-on experience with therapy dogs

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Students in Santa Maria will get a unique opportunity to interact with a group of therapy dogs.

9 Therapy Dog teams will be on campus at Fesler Junior High School.

The Therapy Dog teams will be stationed in the gym and a group of 6 students will be with each team.

Each group will get to spend about 10 minutes with the dog team, then we will rotate a new group of students in.

Organizers hope this will serve as a healthy experience for students after two years enduring the pandemic.