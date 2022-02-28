Construction underway for three new housing projects in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As demand for housing rises in Santa Maria, the city of building more housing units.

City developers say construction for three new housing developments have begun.

They are: Elements at Skyway and Highway 135, Centennial Gardens at Battles and Depot and Santa Maria Studios at Santa Maria Way and Miller.

One of the housing projects will be affordable housing.

Another is for senior living.

And the third will be regular housing.

City leaders believe these new developments will help give residents more choices on where they want to live.

It will also help alleviate financial pressures as the city's population continues to grow.