Grace Fisher brings Winter Music Showcase to the Granada Theatre

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — For the first time in two years, plenty of performers will step on the stage in front of a live audience for the fourth annual Winter Music Showcase presented by The Grace Fisher Foundation.

This year’s show will take place at the Granada Theatre and Fisher is thrilled to continue her community Christmas celebration.

“We’re really excited to fill this beautiful theater and share some of Santa Barbara’s great musical talent,” Fisher said.

The Santa Barbara showcase features musical compositions and animations by Grace Fisher and her special guests, who include: “Voice” semi-finalist Will Breman, “American Idol” contestant Jackson Gillies, Three For Joy string trio, Madrigals Choir, the Bar-back Boys and others.

Last year’s concert was pre-taped inside the Granada and later aired on NewsChannel 3

Some performers such as Breman believe that this year’s show will feel like a long lost reunion.

“After the advent of everything that’s happened over these last 20 or so months, playing live music in front of an audience is just so exhilarating,” he said.

“The fact that it hasn’t been done in-person for so long, is just going to make it all the more special,” Jackson Gillies added. “It should really yield some good performances.”

This event is the main fundraiser for the Grace Fisher Foundation, a nonprofit bringing arts to children with disabilities.

“What represents the Christmas spirit more than giving to those that are less fortunate,” Breman said. “Gracie Fisher and her foundation have done so much of that over the last few years.”

“The proceeds will go towards bringing adaptive art, music and dance programs to kids of all abilities,” Fisher said.

Along with directing the entire show, Fisher also composed three pieces that will be performed by a live orchestra set to a backdrop with animations from kids with disabilities.

“To do all of that, with the challenges that she’s faced is unfathomable,” Gillies said.

Presenting a performance filled with holiday hope, Fisher remains an inspiration for everyone.

“Being able to do this is one thing but being able to go through the adversity that she has gone through and to do that as gracefully and she’s done it, it’s really inspiring,” Breman concluded.

The show will take place at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets cost $20 to $59. To purchase, go to gracefisherfoundation.org or granadasb.org or call The Granada box office at 805-899-2222.