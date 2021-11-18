La Playa stadium to reopen track, stairs to public

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – La Playa stadium is getting ready to open back up to the public.

The stadium track and stairs at Santa Barbara City College was closed to the public for much of the pandemic.

Now the track and stairs will be open for all to enjoy on weekends and holidays beginning this Saturday.

Daily access will be available during SBCC's winter break from Dec. 11 to Jan. 9, 2022. The college has yet to announce public access plans for the spring semester.

The full schedule and hours is as listed:

Weekends and holidays only: Saturday, Nov. 20 – Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 (see below for usual hours)

Saturday, Nov. 20 – Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 (see below for usual hours) Every day: Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 – Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 (see below for usual hours)

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 – Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 (see below for usual hours) Bonus days: Friday, Dec. 3 and Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Hours

Weekends and holidays , usual hours are 6:45 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

, usual hours are 6:45 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Weekdays, usual hours are 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Notes

Public use of the track is limited to lanes not being used for a scheduled SBCC activity

Public use of the stairs isn’t allowed during an SBCC-scheduled or -permitted activity at the stadium

Group training programs, private instruction, and any public use of the field are not allowed without a facility use permit from SBCC Community Services

Post-season athletic competitions in early December may reduce public access to the track’s open hours. Signs will be posted with adjusted hours should these events occur

La Playa stadium is located at 721 Cliff Drive across from Leadbetter Beach. SBCC operates and maintains the stadium which is owned by the city. The city also owns and operates the adjacent parking lot.