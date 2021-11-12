30th anniversary of “The Rocketeer” to be celebrated in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A 30th anniversary screening of Disney's "The Rocketeer" is happening Santa Maria this weekend.

The movie was filmed in and around Santa Maria.

The Museum of Flight and Central Coast Film Society are hosting Saturday’s event as a fundraiser.

It includes a tri-tip dinner and a screening of the film inside the original hangar used in the film.

The museum is also showcasing original set pieces along with an extensive amount of memorabilia from the film.

“The Rocketeer movie that was filmed here on location by Disney left a number of things including the building that we’re standing in which was a major set piece, and some of the paraphernalia from the movie, so this actual costume piece was used in the movie,” said Santa Maria Museum of Flight Board Member Richard Persons.

Tickets are still on sale but are nearly sold out. To find out how you can get yours, click here.