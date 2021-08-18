5 local restaurants added to Michelin list

Lifestyle

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Michelin has added new restaurants to its prestigious guide.

Two restaurants from the south coast have been added to the list.

"Loquita" located in Santa Barbara, along with Caruso's in Montecito were added to the exclusive list.

Three restaurants from the Central Coast can also call themselves Michelin restaurants.

Six Test Kitchen and the Restaurant at Justin – both in Paso Robles – along with the Ox + Anchor in San Luis Obispo received the honor.

These establishments are highlighted as "New" on the list to help food lovers identify them prior to the annual announcement of Bib Gourmands and Michelin Star awards.

The new selections will be available on the Michelin Guide iPhone and Android app.