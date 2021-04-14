Couple of 68 years reunite one year after wife develops dementia during pandemic

Lifestyle

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - After nearly a year separated, a married couple of 68 years finally get a chance to reunite.

When visitation at Merrill Gardens reopened, resident John Nicholson was anxious to see his wife.

But he didn't know if she would remember him.

Just before the pandemic started, she started showing signs of dementia.

John shares what he went through before, during and after his reunion with his wife on NewsChannel 12.