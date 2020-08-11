95-year-old “Bicycle Bob” Mettauer hits 100,000 miles on his bike

California

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A man nicknamed Bicycle Bob is being celebrated for hitting a major milestone on his bicycle.



At the age of 95, Bob Mettauer just cycled his 100,000th mile.



"I am astonished at the fact that all these people have come," said Mettauer.



The World War II veteran’s neighborhood joined in a celebration of all his accomplishments.



"The reason I’m doing that is I can do the things that I do because I do what I do. And I’m going to keep going," said Mettauer.



Bicycle Bob's friend Meg Porter describes his bike riding routine. "He rides 9 miles a day, rain or shine. The only time he stopped is when he had a shoulder injury for a little bit but every day he rides 9 miles. What an inspiration he is."



Triathlete Damien Porter says he hopes to accomplish half of what Bob has done. "I’ve written my bike my whole life I do triathlons and all this and I’ve never met anybody who’s done 100,000 miles so he’s the first person I’ve ever met he’s ridden 100,000 miles. I think he’s awesome. He’s twice my age so I got something to live up to."



While all his friends think he’s already gone the extra mile, literally, Bicycle Bob says he has no plans of stopping any time soon. "On September 18 I’ll be 96 years old, and I’m going to keep on going."