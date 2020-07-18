Taco Bell removing several popular items like Nachos Supreme

Lifestyle

Taco Bell confirmed that it plans to simplify its menu starting August 13.

"While change is hard, a simplified menu and innovation process will leave room for new fan favorites, continued progress in categories such as plant-based diets, and even opportunities for the return of some classics on a limited time basis," the fast-food chain said in a news release Friday.

Taco Bell is retiring some of its old favorites including the 7-Layer Burrito, Nachos Supreme, Grilled Steak Soft Taco, Beefy Fritos Burrito, Spicy Tostada, Triple Layer Nachos, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Loaded Grillers (Cheesy Potato, Beefy Nacho), Chips & Dips, and the Mini Skillet Bowl.

However, Taco Bell said there will be some new additions to the menu like a $5 Grande Nachos Box and $1 Beef Burrito.