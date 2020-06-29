Safe-and-Sane fireworks on sale in Santa Maria

Lifestyle

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Safe-and-Sane fireworks are officially on sale throughout the city this week.

The sale started on Sunday June 28.

There are 27 registered booths selling fireworks.

The city wants to remind everyone that Safe-and-Sane fireworks can only be used from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on July 4.

If you’re caught using fireworks in the city of Santa Maria before or after the designated time period on the Fourth of July, the citation is a $1,000 fine.

