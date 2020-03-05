Goleta Costco to require membership for food court

Lifestyle

GOLETA, Calif. - For more than a decade, the food court at Goleta's Costco has been one of the best deals in town for inexpensive fast food. People could get large hot dogs and soda for $1.50 and large pizza for $9.95.

But starting on Monday, March 16, non-members will no longer be able to buy items at the food court.

Signs are posted throughout the area warning people that unless they're card-holding members, they won't be able to enjoy a cheap meal at the food court.

This has some locals bummed about losing the opportunity to eat on a budget.

"Me and my roommate come here all the time, so it's like the cheapest place to get a dog and a piece of pizza for $4.00, so it's upsetting, I don't know what we're going to do," said Robbie Campbell, a student at Santa Barbara City College.

Goleta isn't the first Costco location to begin requiring membership for the food court. In February, dozens of Costco locations across the country began posting similar signs warning of the new changes.

The minimum annual membership fee is $60 for those looking to continue eating at the food court past March 16.