CNN - Spanish

Comienza la nueva era de BTS: Netflix presenta primer tráiler de su regreso

By
Published 6:26 pm

Por Erick E. Beltran, CNN en Español

BTS está oficialmente de regreso. Netflix dio a conocer el primer tráiler oficial del esperado especial “BTS: The Comeback Live | Arirang”, que marcará el retorno del grupo a los escenarios internacionales.

El avance, de poco más de un minuto de duración, apela a la nostalgia tras la pausa de casi cuatro años que la banda realizó para cumplir con el servicio militar obligatorio en Corea del Sur. El tono cambia cuando uno de los integrantes afirma: “Le prometimos a nuestros fans que volveríamos”, lo que da paso a una serie de imágenes de los siete integrantes de la banda: RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V y Jung Kook, quienes combinan sus vestimentas negras mientras celebran su identidad cultural frente a escenarios emblemáticos de Seúl.

Este avance simboliza uno de los momentos más importantes en los últimos años para los seguidores de la agrupación, también conocidos como Army, ya que marca el inicio del esperado regreso que incluirá el quinto álbum musical de la banda titulado “Arirang”. El nuevo álbum estará compuesto por 14 temas musicales, así como de una extensa gira que llevará a los cantantes a visitar diversas ciudades del mundo con un espectáculo en 360º que tiene fechas programadas en estadios de Europa, Latinoamérica, Asia, Norteamérica y Oceanía.

“BTS: The Comeback Live | Arirang” será transmitido en vivo a través de Netflix, se llevará a cabo en el histórico Gwanghwamun de Seúl y se podrá disfrutar el próximo 21 de marzo a las 8 p.m. hora de Corea del Sur (7 a.m. hora de Miami). Adicional al evento en vivo de la agrupación, Netflix también se encuentra preparando un documental para el 27 de marzo que lleva por nombre “BTS: The Return”, que también llegará a la famosa plataforma de video y con el que se explorará el proceso de creación de su nuevo álbum.

