El sarpullido en el cuello de Trump se debe a un “tratamiento preventivo de la piel”, dice su médico

By
Published 1:08 am

Por Adán Cancryn, CNN

Un nuevo sarpullido en el lado derecho del cuello del presidente Donald Trump es el resultado de una crema que está usando como “tratamiento preventivo para la piel”, dijo su médico personal a CNN el lunes.

“El presidente Trump está usando una crema muy común en el lado derecho del cuello, que es un tratamiento preventivo para la piel”, declaró el Dr. Sean Barbabella. “El presidente está usando el tratamiento durante una semana, y se espera que el enrojecimiento dure varias semanas”.

Barbabella no especificó por qué Trump necesitaba el tratamiento de piel y la Casa Blanca no respondió de inmediato a las preguntas sobre su condición.

La mancha rojiza fue visible en el cuello del presidente durante una aparición más temprano ese día para una ceremonia de la Medalla de Honor, elevándose por encima del cuello de su camisa y deteniéndose justo debajo de su oreja.

Trump, quien a sus 79 años es el presidente de mayor edad en prestar juramento al cargo, también ha tenido que lidiar con hematomas periódicos en el dorso de ambas manos que han suscitado dudas sobre su salud.

Él ha atribuido esto a los frecuentes apretones de manos y a su insistencia en tomar una dosis diaria de aspirina mayor a la recomendada, lo que lo hace más propenso a sufrir hematomas.

El año pasado, Trump también se sometió a dos exámenes en el Centro Médico Militar Nacional Walter Reed, incluido uno en el que Barbabella dijo más tarde que el personal médico realizó “imágenes cardiovasculares”.

Barbabella ha mantenido durante meses que Trump está sano, escribiendo en diciembre que “sigue teniendo una excelente salud general”.

