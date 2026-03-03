Skip to Content
CNN - Spanish

El nuevo CEO de Target presenta un plan para reactivar las ventas

By
Published 6:09 am

Por Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

El nuevo director ejecutivo de Target quiere restablecer la reputación de “Tarzhay” de la compañía tras unos años especialmente difíciles.

El CEO Michael Fiddelke dijo este martes que Target está comenzando su “próximo capítulo de crecimiento” y que mejorará su oferta de productos y el diseño de sus tiendas para recuperar a los compradores. Target aumentará su gasto de capital en un 25 %, hasta US$ 5.000 millones este año, para fortalecer sus operaciones, tecnología y otras áreas del negocio.

Target planea ofrecer más detalles sobre su plan de recuperación en un evento para inversionistas este martes.

Fiddelke asumió como director ejecutivo de Target el mes pasado. Comenzó su carrera en la empresa como pasante en 2003 y ascendió en sus filas.

Target ha enfrentado dificultades en los últimos años. La compañía ha lidiado con una fuerte competencia de Walmart y Amazon, y también ha cometido errores estratégicos. Redujo sus exhibiciones del Pride y dio marcha atrás en programas de diversidad, equidad e inclusión (DEI), lo que generó molestia entre algunos de sus clientes liberales.

Las ventas de Target se han estancado y sus acciones han caído casi un 30 % en los últimos tres años.

La compañía también tuvo una temporada navideña débil. Las ventas en tiendas abiertas al menos durante un año cayeron un 2,5 % en su trimestre más reciente, informó la empresa este martes.

Sin embargo, la compañía afirma que la situación comienza a mejorar. Las ventas aumentaron en febrero y la empresa espera que las ventas totales crezcan alrededor de un 2 % este año.

Esta es una noticia de última hora y será actualizada.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Spanish

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.