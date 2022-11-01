Skip to Content
Local business celebrates Day of the Dead for the first time in Santa Ynez Valley

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - Local businesses are celebrating Day of the Dead across Santa Ynez Valley.

But some businesses in Solvang are celebrating the holiday for the first time.

Business owners in Solvang say it’s a significant sign of the community embracing diversity and culture. 

People Helping People has  an altar for its second year.

And Forage Florals is creating an altar for the first time.

Inclusion program coordinator of People Helping People will share what it means for the community to see more businesses embracing the Day of the Dead celebration.

Managers at Forage Floral will share how they decided to celebrate Day of the Dead for the first time.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

