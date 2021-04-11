Premios BAFTA 2021: Mira la lista completa de ganadores
(CNN) — Los premios de cine BAFTA, seleccionados por miembros de la Academia Británica de Cine y Televisión, se entregaron este fin de semana.
El drama «Nomadland» lideró entre las películas con cuatro victorias, incluido el premio a mejor película.
Mira a continuación una lista completa de nominados con los ganadores indicados en negrilla.
Mejor película
«The Father»
«The Mauritanian»
«Nomadland» * GANADORA
«Promising Young Woman»
«The Trial of the Chicago 7»
Mejor película británica
«Calm With Horses»
«The Dig»
«The Father»
«His House»
«Limbo»
«The Mauritanian»
«Mogul Mowgli»
«Promising Young Woman»* GANADORA
«Rocks»
«Saint Maud»
Mejor director
Thomas Vinterberg («Another Round»)
Shannon Murphy («Babyteeth»)
Lee Isaac Chung ( «Minari»)
Chloé Zhao («Nomadland») * GANADORA
Jasmila Žbanić («Quo Vadis, Aida?»)
Sarah Gavron («Rocks»)
Guión original
«Another Round»
«Mank»
«Promising Young Woman» * GANADOR
«Rocks»
«The Trial of the Chicago 7»
Guión adaptado<
Moira Buffini («The Dig»)
Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller («The Father») * GANADOR
Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven («The Mauritanian»)
Chloé Zhao («Nomadland»)
Ramin Bahrani («The White Tiger»)
Actriz principal
Bukky Bakray («Rocks»)
Radha Blank («The Forty-Year-Old Version»)
Frances McDormand («Nomadland») * GANADORA
Vanessa Kirby («Pieces of a Woman»)
Wunmi Mosaku («His House»)
Alfre Woodard («Clemency»)
Mejor actor principal
Riz Ahmed («Sound of Metal»)
Chadwick Boseman («Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»)
Adarsh Gourav («The White Tiger»)
Anthony Hopkins («The Father») * GANADOR
Mads Mikkelsen («Another Round»)
Tahar Rahim («The Mauritanian»)
Actriz de reparto
Niamh Algar («Calm With Horses»)
Kosar Ali («Rocks»)
Maria Bakalova («Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»)
Dominique Fishback («Judas and the Black Messiah»)
Ashley Madekwe («County Lines»)
Yuh-Jung Youn («Minari») * GANADORA
Actor de reparto
Daniel Kaluuya («Judas and the Black Messiah») * GANADOR
Barry Keoghan («Calm With Horses»)
Alan Kim («Minari»)
Leslie Odom Jr. («One Night In Miami …»)
Clarke Peters («Da 5 Bloods»)
Paul Raci («Sound of Metal»)
Mejor debut de un escritor, director o productor británico
Remi Weekes («His House») * GANADOR
Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai («Limbo»)
Jack Sidey («Moffie»)
Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson («Rocks»)
Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman («Saint Maud»)
Mejor película no en idioma inglés
Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen («Another Round») * GANADORA
Andrei Konchalovsky, Alisher Usmanov («Dear Comrades!»)
Ladj Ly («Les Misérables»)
Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh ( «Minari»)
Jasmila Žbanić, Damir Ibrahimovich («Quo Vadis, Aida?»)
Mejor documental
Alexander Nanau («Collective»)
Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes, Keith Scholey («David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet»)
Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen («The Dissident»)
Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster («My Octopus Teacher») * GANADOR
Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes («The social Dilemma»)
Película animada
Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae («Onward»)
Pete Docter, Dana Murray («Soul») * GANADORA
Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young («Wolfwalkers»)
Partitura original
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross («Mank»)
Emile Mosseri («Minari»)
James Newton Howard ( «News of the World»)
Anthony Willis («Prominsg Young Woman»)
Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross («Soul») * GANADOR
Casting
Shahe es Baig («Calm with Horses»)
Alexa L. Fogel («Judas and the Black Messiah»)
Julia Kim («Minari»)
Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu («Prominsg Young Woman»)
Lucy Pardee («Rocks») * GANADORA
Cinematografía
Sean Bobbitt («Judas and the Black Messiah»)
Erik Messerschmidt («Mank»)
Alwin H. Küchler («The Mauritanian»)
Dariusz Wolski («News of the World»)
Joshua James Richards («Nomadland») * GANADOR
Edición
Yorgos Lamprinos («The Father»)
Chloé Zhao («Nomadland»)
Frédéric Thoraval («Prominsg Young Woman»)
Mikkel EG Nielsen («Sound of Metal») * GANADOR
lan Baumgarten («The Trial of the Chicago 7»)
Diseño de producción
Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald («The Dig»)
Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone («The Father»)
Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale («Mank») * GANADOR
David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan («News of the World»)
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer («Rebecca»)
Diseño de vestuario
Michael O’Connor («Ammonite»)
Alice Babidge («The Dig»)
Alexandra Byrne («Emma»)
Ann Roth («Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom») * GANADORA
Trish Summerville («Mank»)
Maquillaje y peinado
Jenny Shircore («The Dig»)
Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle («Hillbilly Elegy»)
Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio López -Rivera, Mia Neal («Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom») * GANADORA
Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams («Mank»)
Mark Coulier («Pinocchio»)
Sonido
Nominados TBC («Greyhound»)
Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney («News of the World»)
Sergio Díaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder («Nomadland»)
Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker («Soul»)
Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc («Sound of Metal») * GANADOR
Efectos visuales especiales
Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt («Greyhound»)
Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins («The Midnight Sky»)
Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury («Mulan»)
Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher («The One and Only Ivan»)
Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley («Tenet») * GANADOR
Corto de animación británico
Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe («The Fire Next Time»)
Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf («The Owl and the Pussycat») * GANADOR
Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein («The Song of a Lost Boy»)
Cortometraje británico
Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Newman («Eyelash»)
Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies («Lizard»)
John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja («Lucky Break»)
Ghada Eldemellawy («Miss Curvy»)
Farah Nabulsi («The Present») * GANADOR
Premio a la estrella emergente
Bukky Bakray * GANADORA
Conrad Khan
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Sope Dìrísù
