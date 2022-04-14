Bill nixing ‘belief’ excuse for school COVID vaccines dies

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California lawmaker has withdrawn a bill that would have blocked personal belief exemptions from the state’s upcoming coronavirus vaccine mandate in schools. State Sen. Richard Pan, who is also a pediatrician, said he pulled the bill because he wants the state to focus more on improving coronavirus vaccination rates among children. It is the second vaccine-related bill to fail in the California Legislature this year before making it to a vote. Last month, Assemblymember Buffy Wicks withdrew a bill that would have forced California businesses to require their employees be vaccinated. Virus cases and hospitalizations in California have declined following a winter surge.