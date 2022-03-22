Santa Barbara County Public Health to scale down mobile COVID-19 vaccination program

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – After over a year of providing thousands of COVID-19 vaccines to Santa Barbara County residents, the Santa Barbara County Department of Public Health will be scaling down its mobile vaccine program at the end of the month.

The county rolled out its mobile vaccine program in April 2021 as a way to vaccinate underserved and hard-to-reach populations against the coronavirus, and has since vaccinated nearly 30,000 community members at over 360 mobile vaccine clinics, according to Public Health officials.

Although the program will be scaled down at the end of March, it will continue in a "limited, but directed" way through at least June 2022, said Public Health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz.

"Although case rates continue to trend downward, it is critical to be prepared for what may come next," she added.

COVID-19 vaccines remain available through local health care providers and pharmacies.

Click here for information about vaccine locations near you, or call 1-800-232-0233.