Hancock College hosting vaccination and booster clinic for students, staff and public

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Allan Hancock College is hosting a vaccination and booster clinic today for students and staff, as well as members of the public.

The four-hour clinic is set for Thursday, Jan. 27 on the Santa Maria campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the school, walk-ups are welcome, but people with appointments will have priority. To register for an appointment, click here.

The clinic coincides with the start of spring semester, which began on Monday.

In order to attend class on campus, students have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours.

Hancock staff will be checking to make sure everyone is eligible to attend class.