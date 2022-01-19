Doctors advice against trying to get Omicron

GOLETA, Calif.-Doctors who recently spoke to CNN said they had heard of people trying to get the new Omicron variant and they are not alone.

People in line for COVID tests and others getting boosters at local drug stores said they had heard it was going on and may be impacting the current spike.

Doris Lui who got a booster at CVS said, "I came here just to get my booster in order to prevent the Omicron, but I think although it is kind of not as serious as Delta as before, I think it could have some potential influence on our body so I don't think that is correct."

Another woman who stopped by the "Bus Test Express" to get COVID tested with her family in Goleta said it crossed her mind, but she decided to be careful because she is going to be with family for her birthday this weekend.

Another woman compared trying to get Omicron to the chicken pox parties of her childhood.

Doctors said those parties were common before vaccines.

They do not want people to try to get COVID for herd immunity or any other reason because cases are not always mild and could spread the virus to someone at risk.

