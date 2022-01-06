Santa Barbara County Public Health on post-holiday surge, on-going testing woes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso joined NewsChannel 3 Midday to discuss the post-holiday surge in COVID cases and statewide testing problems.

In the last week, Santa Barbara County has seen a pandemic-high in testing positivity. And the case rate is also at a record high, 100.9 per 100,000. The increase squarely blamed on the omicron variant and holiday gatherings.

Do-Reynoso says testing issues at county sites are part of a largest statewide problem of demand out-weighing supply.

Public Health says they will be expanding testing hours at the SB Testing Trailer site due to the demand, opening Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. But making an appointment is difficult. Testing times are extremely limited and in many cases non-available.

